‘BRS Survives Only on Social Media’ Kavitha Launches Scathing Attack on KTR and Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday launched a sharp attack on several BRS leaders, including former ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao, during her tour of Medak district as part of the “Jagruti Janam Bata” program.

Addressing a gathering, Kavitha alleged that the BRS has become confined to social media, which she said was the reason behind the party’s defeat in the Jubilee Hills by-election. She advised her brother KTR to step out of social media and meet people. “Thousands of BRS cadres are already in touch with us. Our goal is to achieve social Telangana”, she claimed.

Further, she remarked that the BRS leaders had increased their personal assets instead of strengthening the cadre, and asserted that Jagruti would act as the main opposition in Telangana with inspiration from her father and party Chief K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Kavitha accused the previous BRS regime of altering the Regional Ring Road (RRR) alignment to benefit senior party leaders, including Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, and Naveen Rao. She alleged that former Narsapur MLA Madan Reddy was collecting Rs. 1.5 lakh as rent in the name of a Kaudipalli ST boys’ hostel and urged the present Congress government to shift the hostel immediately.

Demanding compensation of Rs. 1 crore per acre to farmers who had lost land for the RRR project, she said land-for-land compensation should be given if monetary relief is not possible.

On this occasion, the Jagruti leader criticized former Deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy for ‘neglecting party activists’.

Between Reddy Palli, Chippalaturthi and Thunki, around 400 acres belong to Harish Rao. Alignment was altered for his land. A large resort stands there, and locals… pic.twitter.com/iKX5GfyRsg — Naveena (@TheNaveena) November 15, 2025

Referring to the Kaleshwaram project, Kavitha said not ‘a single drop of water’ had reached 1.5 lakh acres in Medak district. Even 12 years after Telangana state formation, the district remained neglected, she pointed out.

Accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of having links with the ‘benamis of Harish Rao’, she charged the Congress government with injustice in Group-I job recruitment. She maintained that Jagruti would continue to function as a ‘questioning force’ in Telangana.