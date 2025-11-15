North India

CM Revanth Reddy, Congress Team Meet Kharge and Rahul Gandhi After Jubilee Hills Triumph

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and senior Congress leaders met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge as well as Rahul Gandhi

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf15 November 2025 - 19:36
New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and senior Congress leaders met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge as well as Rahul Gandhi in the national capital, following the party’s impressive victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election. The leaders called on both central figures to extend their respects and brief them on recent political developments in the State.

During the visit, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, and newly elected Jubilee Hills MLA Naveen Yadav were among those who accompanied the Chief Minister. Revanth Reddy also formally introduced Naveen Yadav to Rahul Gandhi, acknowledging his notable win in the bypoll.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, Meenakshi Natarajan, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Rohin Reddy were present during the discussions, which focused on strengthening the party’s organisational structure and future strategy in Telangana.

The meetings highlight the Congress leadership’s confidence after securing a key seat in Hyderabad and reinforce coordination between State and national leadership ahead of crucial political developments.

Tags
