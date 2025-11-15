Raja Singh Drops Another Bombshell — This Time He Targets the BJP; What Did He Say?

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh has once again stirred political debate with sharp comments targeting the BJP’s functioning in Telangana. Speaking critically about the party’s current direction, he remarked that the BJP may not find its way to power in the state even in the next 50 years if it continues on its present course.

Raja Singh said that the behaviour and approach of several BJP leaders were damaging the party’s prospects rather than strengthening them. According to him, the current situation does not inspire confidence that the party can secure power in Telangana anytime soon.

In a direct appeal, he urged BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy to step in and “save the party” before it weakens further. He warned that if corrective steps are not taken, the BJP could “fade away” in Telangana’s political landscape.

Raja Singh’s remarks have added to the ongoing internal unease within the state BJP, signalling growing dissatisfaction among some party members over leadership and strategy.