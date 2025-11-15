Cybercriminals Create Fake Accounts of CP Sajjanar, Cheated His Friend of ₹20,000 Through Fraudulent Messages

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has issued an urgent public alert after cybercriminals created fake Facebook accounts using his name to deceive people. The fraudsters have been sending distress messages to his contacts, claiming he is in trouble and needs money immediately.

In one such instance, a friend of the Commissioner was misled into believing the message was genuine and transferred ₹20,000 to the scammer’s account.

Commissioner Sajjanar clarified that he operates only one official Facebook page and shared the authentic link, stressing that all other accounts in his name are fake. The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Team, in coordination with Meta, has initiated action to trace and remove these impersonation profiles.

He urged the public to stay extremely cautious and avoid responding to any friend requests or messages asking for money—whether they appear to be from him or any other public figure. Sajjanar advised citizens to verify such claims by directly calling the concerned person before considering any financial assistance.

The Commissioner also appealed to users to immediately block and report suspicious links, video calls, or messages that appear unusual or alarming.

⚠️ Important Alert!



Cyber fraudsters have created fake Facebook accounts using my name and are sending messages to my friends saying, “I’m in trouble, please send money.”



Unfortunately, one of my friends was deceived and transferred ₹20,000 to a fraudster’s account.



This… pic.twitter.com/1epp6DR96j — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) November 15, 2025

Victims of cyber fraud have been advised to report the crime without delay to the 1930 National Cyber Helpline or lodge a complaint on cybercrime.gov.in.

Sajjanar emphasised that staying alert is the strongest defence against online fraud. He reminded citizens that vigilance and timely verification can prevent financial loss and protect them from sophisticated cybercriminals.

Stay alert, stay safe, his message concluded.