Kavitha Slams Congress Govt for Targeting BRS Leaders, Alleges Diversion from Real Issues

Jagtial: BRS MLC K Kavitha strongly criticized the Congress-led Telangana government on Monday, accusing it of intentionally targeting Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders through notices as a tactic to distract the public from unresolved governance issues.

‘Targeting of BRS Leaders a Political Ploy’

While speaking at the annual day celebrations of the Navadurga temple in Jagtial, Kavitha alleged that the State government was issuing notices to key BRS figures — including party president K Chandrashekhar Rao, senior leader T Harish Rao, and working president K T Rama Rao — as part of a politically motivated agenda.

“We will respond to each, and every question raised. But the government must stop playing diversionary politics,” she said. Kavitha also condemned the recent locking of the Telangana Bhavan, terming it an undemocratic act.

Also Read: Raithu Bharosa: Telangana Government Brings Good News for Farmers

Farmers Still Awaiting Rythu Bharosa Benefits

Addressing farmers’ issues, Kavitha raised concerns over the Rythu Bharosa scheme, claiming that the promised financial aid had been given only once in the past one and a half years. “Even that benefit was limited to farmers owning up to three acres. Only 60% of eligible farmers actually received the money,” she stated.

She accused the government of neglecting the agricultural community, which she said continues to face difficulties due to delayed or incomplete implementation of welfare schemes.

Job Calendar and Student Promises Ignored

Kavitha further criticised the Congress government for failing to release the job calendar, which was a key election promise. She claimed that students and unemployed youth who were expecting timely action have been let down. “There’s growing unrest among students due to the government’s failure to deliver on its promises,” she said.

BRS Vows to Hold Government Accountable

As the political rivalry intensifies in Telangana, Kavitha’s remarks highlight BRS’s strategy to counter the Congress government’s actions and reclaim its ground. She assured the public that the BRS would continue to hold the government accountable on core issues such as farmer welfare, education, and employment.