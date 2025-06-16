Raithu Bharosa: Telangana Government Brings Good News for Farmers

The Telangana government has delivered big good news to farmers. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that the Raithu Bharosa (Farmer’s Assurance) funds will be credited to farmers’ accounts starting tomorrow.

No Acreage Limits for Fund Distribution

In a significant move, the government confirmed that all farmers will receive the Raithu Bharosa funds, regardless of landholding size. This inclusive approach ensures that even small and marginal farmers benefit equally.

₹12,000 Per Acre as Promised During Elections

Fulfilling its election promise, the Telangana government will provide ₹12,000 per acre to farmers. This financial assistance aims to support farmers in meeting agricultural expenses, reducing their financial burden during the cultivation season.

Farmers Welcome the Decision

The announcement has been widely appreciated by the farming community across Telangana. Many farmers have expressed their happiness and gratitude towards the state government for standing by its commitment and offering timely support.

Raithu Bharosa Scheme: A Key Poll Promise

The Raithu Bharosa scheme was a major promise made by the ruling party during the elections. By implementing it swiftly, the Telangana government reinforces its focus on farmer welfare and agricultural growth.