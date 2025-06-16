Panchayat Secretary in Sangareddy Caught Red-Handed by Telangana ACB for Accepting Bribe

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday apprehended Patlolla Nagalaxmi, Panchayat Secretary of Budhera Grama Panchayat in Munipally Mandal, Sangareddy district, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹8,000 from a complainant in exchange for an official favor.

Bribe Demanded for Water Servicing Centre Permission and House Number Allotment

According to Telangana ACB officials, the bribe was sought by Nagalaxmi to issue permission for establishing a Water Servicing Centre Shed and to allot a new house number to an open plot owned by the complainant. Acting on a formal complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while receiving the bribe amount.

ACB Urges Public to Report Corruption

The ACB has reiterated its commitment to rooting out corruption and urged the public to report any instances of bribery or misconduct by government officials. Citizens can file complaints via the ACB’s toll-free number 1064, or contact them through:

WhatsApp: 9440446106

9440446106 Facebook: Telangana ACB

Telangana ACB X (Twitter): @TelanganaACB

@TelanganaACB Website: https://acb.telangana.gov.in

The agency assured that the identity of the complainant will be kept strictly confidential.

Strong Message Against Corruption in Rural Administration

This case sends a clear message about the state’s firm stance on transparency and accountability in local governance. Officials warn that any public servant found demanding or accepting bribes will face strict legal action under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ACB investigation is ongoing, and further legal proceedings are underway against the accused Panchayat Secretary.