KCR Admitted to Hospital, Undergoing Medical Tests by Doctors

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has once again visited Yashoda Hospital for medical tests, following doctors’ recommendations.

Health Concerns Prompt Hospital Visit

Sources close to the leader confirmed that KCR underwent medical examinations based on the advice of his doctors. He has been battling health complications in recent weeks, particularly fluctuations in sugar and sodium levels.

Recent Hospitalization Due to Health Issues

Earlier, KCR was admitted to the same hospital for two days due to these irregularities. The incident sparked concern among BRS party members and supporters. Fortunately, his health stabilized, and doctors discharged him after successful treatment.

KCR Recuperating at Nandinagar Residence

Following his discharge, KCR has been resting at his residence in Nandinagar, Hyderabad. As his condition slightly improved, doctors advised him to undergo follow-up medical tests, prompting this latest hospital visit.

KTR and Harish Rao Accompany KCR

KCR was accompanied by senior BRS leaders, including his son and working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) and his nephew T. Harish Rao.

Political Engagement Even During Hospital Stay

Even during his previous hospital stay, KCR reportedly held discussions with party members on several political matters, including strategies for upcoming local body elections.

CM Revanth Reddy Also Monitored KCR’s Health

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had also closely monitored KCR’s condition. He communicated with the hospital’s medical team and emphasized the importance of providing top-notch care to the BRS leader. Reddy extended his best wishes for KCR’s full recovery.

KCR’s Health Continues to Be a Matter of Public Concern

As a towering figure in Telangana politics, KCR’s health remains a topic of significant public and political attention. Party supporters across the state continue to hope for his speedy and complete recovery.