‘Heartbreaking Loss’, KCR and KTR Call for Immediate Relief Measures After Saudi Bus Accident

A devastating bus accident in Saudi Arabia, which claimed the lives of several Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad, has drawn strong emotional responses from BRS chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao.

KCR expressed deep shock over the incident, noting that the pilgrims—travelling from Mecca to Madinah as part of their Umrah journey—lost their lives when the bus caught fire following a collision with a diesel tanker. He said the loss of 42 lives in such a horrific manner was unimaginable and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families.

The BRS president urged both the Centre and the Telangana Government to respond without delay, coordinate with Saudi authorities, and initiate necessary measures to support survivors. He stressed the need for immediate medical attention for the injured and asked the State Government to extend financial and emotional support to the bereaved families. KCR also prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to their families in this difficult time.

ఉమ్రా యాత్రికుల మరణం పట్ల కేసీఆర్ సంతాపం



♦️ సౌదీ అరేబియాలో జరిగిన ఘోర బస్సు ప్రమాదంలో పలువురు తెలంగాణ వాసులు మరణించడం పట్ల, తెలంగాణ తొలి ముఖ్యమంత్రి, బీఆర్ఎస్ అధినేత కేసీఆర్ గారు దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు.



♦️ ఉమ్రా యాత్రలో భాగంగా, మక్కా నుండి మదీనా వెళుతున్న బస్సు, అగ్ని… — BRS Party (@BRSparty) November 17, 2025

Echoing similar sentiments, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao described the deaths of many Hyderabad residents in the Saudi accident as deeply distressing. He said that the State Government must act promptly to ensure that the injured receive the best medical care available.

KTR noted that reports indicate a majority of the victims were from Hyderabad and urged the Telangana Government to work closely with the Ministry of External Affairs to speed up relief and coordination efforts. He also stressed that the authorities must identify the deceased at the earliest and ensure that their families receive full support from the government.

KCR and KTR both stated that the government must stand firmly with every affected family and provide all possible assistance as they cope with this sudden and tragic loss.