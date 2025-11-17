Telangana

Telangana Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Saudi Bus Tragedy Victims

The Telangana Government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf17 November 2025 - 17:44
Telangana Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Saudi Bus Tragedy Victims
Telangana Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Saudi Bus Tragedy Victims

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia.

The decision was approved at the State Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat on Monday.

The Cabinet also resolved to send an official delegation to Saudi Arabia to assist in relief and coordination efforts. The team will be led by Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin and will include an AIMIM MLA and a senior official from the Minority community.

Also Read: The Only Survivor of the Saudi Bus Accident is Mohammed Abdul Shoaib, a 24-Year-Old Resident of Hyderabad

In addition, two family members of each victim will be taken to Saudi Arabia to visit the accident site and oversee arrangements.

The State Government confirmed that the last rites of the deceased will be performed in Saudi Arabia, an official statement said.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf17 November 2025 - 17:44
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button