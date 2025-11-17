Telangana Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Saudi Bus Tragedy Victims

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia.

The decision was approved at the State Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat on Monday.

The Cabinet also resolved to send an official delegation to Saudi Arabia to assist in relief and coordination efforts. The team will be led by Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin and will include an AIMIM MLA and a senior official from the Minority community.

In addition, two family members of each victim will be taken to Saudi Arabia to visit the accident site and oversee arrangements.

The State Government confirmed that the last rites of the deceased will be performed in Saudi Arabia, an official statement said.