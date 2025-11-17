The Only Survivor of the Saudi Bus Accident is Mohammed Abdul Shoaib, a 24-Year-Old Resident of Hyderabad

A devastating road accident near Madinah in Saudi Arabia has claimed the lives of 45 pilgrims from Hyderabad, leaving the community back home in deep shock. The tragedy occurred when a diesel tanker rammed into a bus transporting Umrah pilgrims from Mecca to Madinah, causing the vehicle to erupt in flames. Of the 46 passengers onboard, only one survived.

The lone survivor, 24-year-old Mohammed Abdul Shoaib of Hyderabad, was seated beside the driver at the time of the collision. Shoaib managed to escape the burning vehicle but sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Officials say that full details of his health condition are still awaited. Initial information suggests that Shoaib lost all his family members in the accident, adding another layer of grief to the already heartbreaking incident.

According to officials, a group of 54 people from Hyderabad had travelled to Jeddah on November 9 as part of an Umrah tour scheduled to continue until November 23. On Sunday, four members of the group travelled to Madinah by car, while another four stayed back in Mecca. The remaining 46 pilgrims boarded a bus for Madinah.

Tragedy struck when the bus was hit by a diesel tanker roughly 25 kilometres away from Madinah. The impact triggered a massive fire, leaving almost all passengers trapped inside. In what authorities have described as one of the most horrifying accidents involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, only Shoaib made it out alive.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia and India are coordinating to identify the victims and assist the families affected by the tragedy. The incident has left Hyderabad in mourning, with relatives anxiously awaiting official confirmations and further details.