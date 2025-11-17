Hyderabadi Umrah Pilgrims Killed in Saudi Road Accident, PM Modi, CM Revanth Reddy Express Shock

A tragic road accident in Saudi Arabia has sent shockwaves across Telangana, after several pilgrims from the state lost their lives while travelling from Mecca to Madinah. The bus carrying Indian Umrah pilgrims reportedly caught fire, leading to multiple casualties and leaving families in deep anguish.

Soon after the news surfaced, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed profound sorrow over the incident. He said that the loss of several Telangana residents in such circumstances was heartbreaking. The Chief Minister stated that he had immediately spoken with officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy to gather details about the victims and instructed state authorities, including the Chief Secretary and DGP, to extend all possible support. He assured the bereaved families that the state government would stand firmly by their side during this difficult time.

సౌదీలో జరిగిన రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతిని కలిగించింది. మక్కా యాత్రకు వెళ్లిన పలువురు తెలంగాణ వాసులు ఈ ఘటనలో మృతి చెందారన్న వార్త తీవ్ర ఆవేదనను కలిగించింది.



భారత విదేశాంగ శాఖ, ఎంబసీ అధికారులతో తక్షణం మాట్లాడి మన వాళ్ల యోగక్షేమాలను తెలుసుకుని, సహాయక చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని… — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) November 17, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his grief in a post on X. He said he was deeply saddened by the tragic accident near Madinah involving Indian nationals and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. PM Modi confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were actively assisting the affected families and coordinating closely with Saudi authorities.

Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2025

أشعر بحزن عميق إزاء الحادث الذي وقع في المدينة المنورة، والذي راح ضحيته مواطنون هنود. أتقدم بخالص التعازي لأسر الضحايا، وأدعو بالشفاء العاجل لجميع المصابين. وتقدم سفارتنا في الرياض وقنصليتنا في جدة كل الدعم الممكن، كما أن مسؤولينا على تواصل دائم مع السلطات السعودية. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2025

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar shared a similar message of distress, saying he was “deeply shocked” by the accident. He noted that Indian officials in Riyadh and Jeddah were offering full support to victims and their relatives. He extended heartfelt condolences to the families who had lost loved ones and wished for the fast recovery of those undergoing treatment.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand Sajjanar stated that a total of 54 pilgrims had departed from the city for Makkah on November 9. Of them, four travelled separately to Madinah by car, while another four remained in Makkah. The remaining 46 pilgrims were on the ill-fated bus involved in the Saudi accident, where only one person survived. The tragedy has deeply affected two families from Mallepally, who lost multiple members in the incident.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah activated a 24×7 control room to help families seeking information and to coordinate emergency efforts. Officials said they were in constant communication with Saudi authorities to verify casualty figures, gather updates on injured passengers, and track hospital admissions.

Reports indicate that several victims were from Hyderabad, prompting CM Revanth Reddy to seek continuous updates from central authorities. He instructed Telangana officials to maintain contact with the Indian Embassy and ensure timely information reaches the affected families.

The incident has cast a shadow of grief over many households in Telangana, even as efforts continue to identify victims and support survivors.