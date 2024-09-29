Kharge Falls Ill During Speech in Kathua, says: ‘I Am 83 but Not Going to Die Until Modi is Removed’ (Video)

Jasrota/Jammu: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge fell ill while addressing a public rally on Sunday in the Jasrota belt of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

After receiving medical attention, Kharge said he is not going to die before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from the power.

Congress leaders said Kharge is now stable after a check-up by doctors.

Kharge fell ill while he was paying tribute to a head constable who was killed in an ongoing operation with terrorists in Kathua. Two other police personnel have been injured in the incident and one terrorist has been killed.

“He was addressing a public rally in Jasrota when he felt uneasy and dizzy. His colleagues helped him onto a chair,” Congress general secretary Gulam Ahmed Mir told PTI.

He added that the Congress president is stable.

After being administered medical assistance at the rally venue, Kharge said, “I am 83 years old. I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power…”

Kharge Falls Ill During Speech in Kathua, Says: 'I Am 83 but Not Going to Die Until Modi is Removed'pic.twitter.com/dOsmIQ6jxJ — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) September 29, 2024

“I wanted to talk. But due to dizziness, I have sat down. Please pardon me,” he said.

Later, highlighting the role of Congress prime ministers, Kharge added, “Who has freed Bangladesh. Indira Gandhi did it. ‘Jai Jawan Jain Kisan’ slogan was given by us. Pakistan was defeated by us. Lal Bahadur Shastri defeated it. This is Congress.”

Kharge had flown to Jasrota to address a rally to garner support for his party candidates in the assembly polls.

He is also scheduled to address another public rally in Ramnagar in Udhampur district.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress vice president Ravindra Sharma said Kharge felt dizzy and was taken to a room, where doctors were called for a check-up. They will advise whether he can attend the second rally or not, he said.