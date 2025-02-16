Kim Sae-Ron, Star of Bloodhounds and The Man from Nowhere, Dies at 24

Seoul: South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, renowned for her roles in Bloodhounds and The Man from Nowhere, tragically passed away at the age of 24. Her lifeless body was discovered at her home in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, on Sunday afternoon.

Actress Found by Friend, No Signs of Foul Play Yet

According to police reports, Kim Sae-ron was found unresponsive by a friend who had been attempting to reach her. Concerned over her lack of communication, the friend contacted authorities. “We have not found any signs of foul play as yet, but we are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death,” a police spokesperson told the Korean media.

A Promising Career Cut Short

Kim Sae-ron rose to prominence at a young age, making her debut in the 2009 film A Brand-New Life. Her breakout role came in 2010 with The Man from Nowhere, where her portrayal of a young girl earned her widespread recognition. She continued to build a strong career, featuring in several successful projects such as The Neighbors (2012), Hi! School-Love On (2014), Secret Healer (2016), and her most recent role in Netflix’s Bloodhounds (2023).

Struggles and Setbacks in Recent Years

Despite her early success, Kim Sae-ron’s career faced significant setbacks in recent years. In 2022, she was involved in a DUI incident where she crashed her car into a guardrail and transformer, resulting in a fine of 20 million won ($13,850). In April 2023, Kim Sae-ron attempted to make a comeback in acting through a stage play, but withdrew from the production due to health concerns.

Kim Sae-ron’s death has shocked her fans and the South Korean entertainment industry, as her promising future was cut short far too soon. Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover the full details surrounding her passing.