IPL 2025: KKR Fall Short by 4 Runs in Thrilling High-Scoring IPL Clash Against LSG

In a nail-biting, high-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fell just short of victory, losing to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by four runs at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Mohammed Yousuf8 April 2025 - 20:18
KKR Fall Short by 4 Runs in Thrilling High-Scoring IPL Clash Against LSG

Chasing a mammoth target of 239, KKR looked strong at 149 for 2 in 12 overs, but a late batting collapse saw them finish at 234 for 7 in their 20 overs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane led the charge with a valiant 61 off 35 balls, smashing eight boundaries and two sixes. Venkatesh Iyer added 45, while Rinku Singh’s explosive 15-ball 38 not out raised hopes, but wasn’t enough to seal the win.

Earlier, LSG posted a daunting total of 238/3, riding on explosive innings from Nicholas Pooran, who remained unbeaten on 87, and Mitchell Marsh, who hammered 81.

Brief Scores:

LSG: 238/3 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 87*, Mitchell Marsh 81; Harshit Rana 2/51)
KKR: 234/7 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 61, Venkatesh Iyer 45, Rinku Singh 38*; Shardul Thakur 2/52)

