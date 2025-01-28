Kohli Joins Delhi Ranji Team, Trains at Arun Jaitley Stadium

New Delh: Former India captain Virat Kohli has confirmed his availability for Delhi’s upcoming Ranji Trophy match and joined a practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of the clash against Railways, set to begin on Thursday.

Kohli, who last played a Ranji Trophy game in 2012 against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad, participated in group running and fielding drills during the session on Tuesday. He also engaged in brief football drills with his Delhi teammates.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Confirmed Opposite Dhanush in ‘Tere Ishk Mein’



Kohli’s Determination to Play

Sources had confirmed that Kohli expressed his eagerness to play in this match, making it clear to the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Monday evening. His participation comes after significant pressure on Indian Test team members to play domestic cricket following a series of batting failures in Australia, where India struggled to cross 150 runs in most innings.

In the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli scored just 190 runs in five Tests, with eight dismissals while chasing deliveries outside the off-stump.

Delhi’s Position in the Group

Currently sitting in fourth place in the Elite Group D table with 14 points from five games, Delhi must win their remaining two matches to have a chance at qualifying for the knockout stages.

India’s Upcoming Matches

The final round of the Ranji Trophy group matches will conclude four days before India’s first ODI against England in Nagpur on February 6. Kohli is part of the ODI squad for the three-match bilateral series leading up to the Champions Trophy, set to start on February 19.

Alongside Kohli, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will also represent Delhi in the ongoing Ranji Trophy games.