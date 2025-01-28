Kriti Sanon Confirmed Opposite Dhanush in ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Do Patti’, has officially been confirmed to star opposite Tamil superstar Dhanush in the upcoming movie ‘Tere Ishk Mein’. On Tuesday, the makers released a special video announcing her casting in the highly anticipated film.

Kriti Sanon’s Enigmatic Character in ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

The newly launched promo showcases Kriti Sanon in an intriguing new avatar, capturing the depth, intensity, and complexities of her character. The musical score promises to offer an unforgettable cinematic experience, further heightening the excitement surrounding the film. Following Dhanush’s deeply moving first look, this new reveal has amplified fans’ anticipation and intrigue.

Reunion of ‘Raanjhanaa’ Team

‘Tere Ishk Mein’ marks a reunion for the iconic ‘Raanjhanaa’ team, as director Aanand L Rai, actor Dhanush, and Grammy and Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman collaborate once again after their last venture, ‘Atrangi Re’ (2021). The team’s return to the big screen has fans eager to see what magic they will create together.

A Spiritual Successor to ‘Raanjhanaa’

Set to begin production later this year, ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ is being described as a spiritual successor to ‘Raanjhanaa’, delving deeper into the themes of unrequited love, longing, and emotional conflict. The film promises to be an emotional rollercoaster, backed by a monumental soundtrack from A.R. Rahman and poetic lyrics from Irshad Kamil.

Release Details and Film Team

Produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ is set to release worldwide in both Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025. Fans of the talented team can look forward to another heart-wrenching and musical journey.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present the film, which promises a unique and poetic cinematic experience with a talented cast and crew.