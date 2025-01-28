Australia, England Stars Rise in ICC Women’s T20I Rankings



Dubai: Australia’s impressive start to the ongoing Ashes series against England has seen a host of their key players make significant strides in the latest ICC Women’s player rankings.

The Australians have been in superb form, securing six consecutive victories in white-ball fixtures against England on home soil. They have already clinched the multi-format Ashes series ahead of the one-off Test match that is set to begin at the MCG on Thursday.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Enjoys Serenity with Nature: ‘Jungle Mein Mangal’



Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath Shine in the Rankings



Beth Mooney, the experienced opener, has been a standout performer for Australia during the white-ball portion of the series, amassing 213 runs from three innings in the recent T20I matches. This performance has allowed Mooney to extend her lead at the top of the T20I batters’ rankings.

Tahlia McGrath, the stand-in Australia skipper, has also moved up the rankings, jumping one place to second following her impressive 75 runs across the three T20I matches.

England’s Heather Knight and Australia’s Grace Harris Improve



England’s captain, Heather Knight, finished the T20I series as her team’s leading run-scorer with 101 runs. Her performance earned her a three-spot improvement, moving her to a tie for 22nd place in the T20I batters’ rankings. Australia’s all-rounder Grace Harris also made a notable climb, jumping nine spots to 28th.

Australia’s Bowlers Lead the Way



Australia’s bowlers have been equally impressive, with Georgia Wareham making the biggest leap. The spinner moved up five places to joint eighth in the rankings after claiming a series-high six wickets in the T20I matches.

Sophie Ecclestone, the top-ranked T20I bowler from England, remains at No.1 despite only taking four wickets in the series.

West Indies Players Rise in ODI Rankings



The latest ICC Women’s ODI rankings also saw movement following the conclusion of the ICC Women’s Championship and the recent three-match series between the West Indies and Bangladesh in the Caribbean.

The West Indies triumphed 2-1 in the series, with standout performances from Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, and Karishma Ramharack. Dottin’s all-round contributions led to her rising three places to 35th for ODI batters and nine spots to 25th for ODI all-rounders. Fletcher (up five places to 23rd) and Ramharack (up 10 places to 35th) also climbed the ODI bowlers’ rankings.

Bangladesh’s Rising Stars in ODI Rankings



From Bangladesh, Nigar Sultana made the most notable gain, improving four spots to 32nd for ODI batters. Sharmin Akhter Supta also gained two places to reach 39th. Nahida Akter moved up one spot to 10th in the ODI bowlers’ rankings.