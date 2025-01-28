Diljit Dosanjh Enjoys Serenity with Nature: ‘Jungle Mein Mangal’

Mumbai: Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is taking a break from his hectic schedule to unwind in nature. After the overwhelming success of his Dil-Luminati Tour, the actor-singer is enjoying some downtime, surrounded by the beauty of nature.

On Tuesday, Diljit shared moments from his peaceful nature retreat through his Instagram Stories, captioning one of the videos with “Jungle mein mangal,” showcasing his love for the outdoors.

Also Read: Sai Pallavi Dubs for Thandel Despite Fever and Cold



Diljit Dosanjh Shares First Look from Upcoming Movie Punjab ’95

In addition to his nature escapades, Diljit recently unveiled the first look from his much-anticipated movie Punjab ’95. The actor posted a series of pictures showcasing his character from the film on Instagram, with the caption: “I Challenge the Darkness. Punjab 95.”

The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who was instrumental in exposing the brutalities during the militancy period in Punjab. The movie highlights Khalra’s investigation into police violence and staged encounters, and his efforts to bring justice for the victims. Despite facing censorship challenges from the Central Board of Film Certification, the film is set to be released, with Diljit’s rising global fame helping secure its exhibition.

Diljit Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In another exciting update, Diljit recently met with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi. The two discussed various topics, and Diljit even performed a song for the PM, further solidifying his influence in both the music and film industries.

With his deep commitment to social causes and his flourishing career, Diljit continues to capture the attention of audiences around the world.