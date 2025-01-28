Sai Pallavi Dubs for Thandel Despite Fever and Cold

Chennai: Actress Sai Pallavi is leaving fans impressed with her dedication to her craft as she continues dubbing for her upcoming film Thandel, despite battling a fever and cold. The film, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is one of the most eagerly awaited projects in Telugu cinema.

Sai Pallavi’s Dedication to Dubbing Work

A recent promotional video, showing Sai Pallavi and director Chandoo Mondeti in a playful exchange at the dubbing studio, revealed the actress’s health condition. In the video, Sai Pallavi jokingly pulls Mondeti’s leg, saying, “To tell you the truth, I’ve been dubbing for the last ten days. There wasn’t a camera or even a mosquito here.

I was wondering why suddenly today there’s a camera.” She continued, “With this fever and cold, I have been dubbing, and even now, the camera didn’t turn to my side. It turned here only after you (Chandoo Mondeti) came. I’m lucky today.”

Her lighthearted comment has since gone viral, with fans expressing their concern for her health while appreciating her dedication.

The Film Thandel and Its Prestigious Cast



Thandel is a high-profile project for lead actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. Naga Chaitanya, known for his versatile roles, has undergone a striking transformation for this film. He will be seen in a rustic avatar, speaking in Srikakulam slang, a role unlike anything he has portrayed before.

The film, produced by Bunny Vasu and presented by Allu Aravind, is slated for release on February 7. The music for Thandel is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while Shamdat handles cinematography. Srinagendra Tangala is the art director for the film, which has already generated a lot of buzz ahead of its release.

Fans Express Concern for Sai Pallavi’s Health



While Sai Pallavi’s commitment to her work is being praised, fans are also concerned about her well-being, urging her to take care and rest. Given her performance despite being under the weather, it’s clear that she is dedicated to delivering the best for her role in Thandel.

Fans can’t wait to see the results of her hard work when the film releases in just a few days!