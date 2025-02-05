Kolkata Police Constable Found Dead in Court Premises: Murder or Suicide?

Kolkata: In a shocking incident, a Kolkata Police constable was found dead in a pool of blood within the premises of a lower court in the city early Wednesday morning.

The deceased, identified as Gopal Nath, hailed from Malda district and was serving as the bodyguard of a judge at the Kolkata City Civil Court.

Mysterious Death Raises Questions

The tragic discovery was made by court staff who immediately alerted the local police. Upon arrival, officers found Nath’s body with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. A 9 mm pistol, suspected to be his service weapon, was located near his body, raising serious doubts about whether his death was a suicide or a meticulously planned murder.

Preliminary forensic reports suggest that the shot was fired from close range, but authorities are leaving no stone unturned in investigating all possible angles. The presence of the weapon next to the body has led to speculation about suicide, but law enforcement officials are also considering the possibility of foul play.

Investigation Underway

The Kolkata Police have launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Nath’s death. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, while forensic teams have collected crucial evidence from the scene. In addition, sniffer dogs were deployed within the court premises to detect any further leads that could aid the investigation.

Authorities are also analyzing CCTV footage from the court premises to trace Nath’s last movements and identify any suspicious activity that may have occurred before his death. According to police sources, they are closely examining his last known activities, recent conversations, and call records.

Was It Suicide or Foul Play?

Investigators are delving into Nath’s personal and professional life to determine if he was facing any distress that could have driven him to take such an extreme step. His family has been contacted to provide insights into his mental state, while his colleagues and superiors are also being questioned for any potential workplace conflicts or threats.

A senior police official stated, “Even if this is a case of suicide, we need to understand what may have led to it. If foul play is involved, we will ensure that justice is served.”

Security Concerns at Court Premises

The incident has also raised concerns about security within the court premises. The presence of an armed police constable dying under mysterious circumstances inside a high-security area has prompted authorities to re-evaluate safety protocols.

Legal professionals and court staff have expressed shock and concern over the incident, urging a thorough probe to ensure such events do not repeat.

As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to release further details in the coming days. The case remains a high priority for the Kolkata Police, with forensic analysis and post-mortem reports likely to provide crucial insights into the exact cause of death.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story as investigators work towards uncovering the truth behind Gopal Nath’s tragic demise.