Telangana Road Accident Claims Lives of Woman Sub-Inspector and Bank Employee

Karimnagar: In a tragic road accident on Tuesday morning, a woman sub-inspector and a bank employee lost their lives in Jagtial district, Telangana. The fatal collision occurred near Chilvakodur village under the Gollapalli police limits, highlighting yet another case of road fatalities in the state.

Accident Details

According to police reports, Sub-Inspector Kokkula Shwetha (30) was traveling back to Jagtial from her native village, Arnakonda, when the accident took place. Around 8:30 AM, her car collided with a motorcycle before crashing into a roadside tree. The impact of the crash was severe, leading to instant fatalities.

The motorcyclist, identified as Naresh (26), was a bank employee from Luxettipet in Mancherial district. Both victims suffered critical injuries and succumbed to their wounds at the accident site before medical help could arrive.

Who Were the Victims?

Sub-Inspector Kokkula Shwetha was a 2020 Civil SI batch officer serving in the District Crime Record Bureau (DCRB) in Jagtial .

Authorities Take Action

Following the accident, police personnel arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Jagtial for a post-mortem examination. Officials confirmed that an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Road Safety Concerns in Telangana

This tragic incident raises concerns over road safety and traffic management in Telangana. With rising numbers of fatal accidents reported in the state, authorities are urging commuters to follow speed limits, wear helmets and seat belts, and drive cautiously to avoid similar tragedies.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities will be examining:

Whether over-speeding, road conditions, or vehicle malfunctions played a role in the crash.

played a role in the crash. CCTV footage and eyewitness statements to reconstruct the accident sequence.

The possibility of human error or reckless driving contributing to the collision.

This unfortunate incident is a stark reminder of the importance of road safety measures and the need for improved traffic monitoring systems in high-risk zones.

For further updates on the case and Telangana road safety measures, stay tuned.