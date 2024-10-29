KT Rama Rao Asks BRS Cadre to Focus on Exposing Congress’s Failures and Broken Promises

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday cautioned the BRS cadre about a desperate and frustrated Congress government as well as its Chief Minister attempting to suppress the main opposition which exposed their failures and corruption.

He thanked the BRS leaders and social media warriors for rallying together to expose Congress’ alleged corruption and inaction and prepared them for an anticipated wave of political attacks. What we saw in last two days was just the beginning of a long-drawn battle of political vendetta,” he said on X.

He felt that many more trials and tribulations will follow in days ahead and asked the party cadre to gear up for vicious personal attacks, conspiracies, fake propaganda and outright lies peddled as facts.

The BRS working president stated that more cases will be filed, vilification through deep fake technology and lots of false propaganda peddled through paid artists, with BJP, Congress, TDP and their “paid social media trolls” ganging up in an orchestrated efforts to target the BRS immediately.

Rama Rao urged his supporters to remain resolute and focus on exposing the Congress’ failures for the people of Telangana. “We must not be surprised, confused, deterred of distracted by their malicious actions,” he stated.

He called on the BRS cadre to continue exposing the Congress government’s corruption, hypocrisy and incompetence, particularly its inability to deliver on the promises made to Telangana voters, including the widely touted six guarantees and also 420 election promises.