KTR Accuses Telangana Govt of Enabling ‘₹5 Lakh Crore Land Scam’ Through New HILTP Policy

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, claiming that the newly approved Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation Policy (HILTP) was deliberately framed to allow large-scale corruption in the sale of government-owned industrial lands.

KTR said the Congress government’s move to convert over 9,000 acres of industrial land within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits was nothing short of a massive land exploitation scheme.

KTR: “Policy Converts 9,292 Acres for Private Interests Under the Guise of Development”

Calling the initiative a “₹5 lakh crore scam”, KTR alleged that the government is set to acquire 9,292 acres across 20 industrial zones, and divert them to private real-estate players.

He claimed that land once meant for:

industrial growth,

employment generation, and

public infrastructure

is now being handed over to builders at just 30% of the standard registration value, enabling windfall gains for select beneficiaries.

“Benefiting CM’s Future Generations” — KTR’s Sharp Attack

In a direct attack on the Chief Minister, KTR alleged that the true purpose of the government’s land-conversion plan was to benefit “the CM’s future generations” rather than the people of Telangana.

He pointed out that Hyderabad continues to face shortages of:

public parks,

affordable housing, and

burial grounds,

yet the government is allegedly focused on handing over 9,300 acres of precious urban land to private groups.

BRS to Launch Statewide Awareness Campaign

Terming the policy an “unprecedented land exploitation plan”, KTR instructed BRS student leaders, youth groups, and party cadre to begin public awareness campaigns immediately.

He warned that Hyderabad’s long-term interests could be compromised if the government proceeds with large-scale land conversion without transparency or public consultation.

The Telangana government, however, maintains that HILTP is aimed at unlocking unused industrial land and enabling structured urban development.