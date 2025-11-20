Hyderabad

KTR Meets Families of Saudi Bus Accident Victims, Vows BRS Support

BRS working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday visited the families of those who tragically lost their lives in a recent bus accident in Saudi Arabia, offering his assurance that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi would support the grieving families.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf20 November 2025 - 21:57
KTR Meets Families of Saudi Bus Accident Victims, Vows BRS Support
KTR Meets Families of Saudi Bus Accident Victims, Vows BRS Support

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday visited the families of those who tragically lost their lives in a recent bus accident in Saudi Arabia, offering his assurance that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi would support the grieving families.

The tragic incident, which took place on November 17, resulted in the deaths of more than 40 individuals from Telangana, predominantly from Hyderabad.

KT Rama Rao visited the victims’ families in locations including Adikmet, Ramnagar, and Vidyanagar. After his visits, he expressed profound sadness over the incident, noting that the loss of nearly 45 residents from Telangana was devastating, particularly the deaths of 18 members from one family.

He mentioned that some relatives of the victims had traveled to Saudi Arabia, and a BRS team had also been dispatched to provide full support. The BRS working president emphasised that the party delegation was working closely with embassy officials in Saudi Arabia to ensure that all necessary assistance was provided.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf20 November 2025 - 21:57
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button