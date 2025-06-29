KTR Slams ‘Congress-Backed’ Media, Vows Legal War Over Phone Tapping Allegations

K.T. Rama Rao, Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), issued a stern warning on Saturday against what he described as a malicious, politically motivated media campaign aimed at tarnishing the image of BRS leaders in connection with the ongoing phone tapping issue.

He declared that the party would initiate legal action against those responsible for spreading unsubstantiated allegations and launching a character assassination drive under the guise of journalism.

Mahaa TV Under Fire for “Repeated Offenses”

Singling out Mahaa TV, KTR labeled the channel a repeat offender and accused it of intentionally airing baseless and defamatory content across television and digital platforms, despite multiple warnings from the BRS.

He said the media outlet had no regard for responsible journalism and had been functioning solely to defame BRS leaders. Legal proceedings, he added, were now inevitable.

Citing Precedents of Legal Victory

KTR recalled the case of Konda Surekha, where BRS had previously filed a ₹100 crore defamation suit and a criminal complaint, resulting in strict rebukes from the Election Commission and civil courts. He warned that Mahaa TV could face similar legal consequences if it continues its “malicious propaganda.”

He accused several media entities of operating as extensions of Congress and its allies, deliberately misleading the public and launching coordinated slander campaigns.

“These vicious campaigns don’t affect me personally, but they disturb my family, party workers, and well-wishers. We will fight this battle with the truth and the law,” KTR stated.

Congress Regime Accused of Normalizing Slander

Taking aim at the Congress-led government in Telangana, KTR called it a “third-rate, blackmail-driven regime” that has normalised lies and personal abuse as political weapons.

He said such attacks will not go unanswered and affirmed that BRS will take a constitutional and legal route to counter what he described as a psychological warfare waged through media narratives.

Appeal to BRS Cadre: Respond with Law, Not Rage

KTR urged party workers and supporters to remain calm and focused on exposing what he called the “420 lies and betrayals” of the Congress government.

“Let’s respond not with anger, but with truth, law, and people’s trust,” he concluded.

The statement comes amid increasing political heat in Telangana, with media coverage of the phone tapping controversy stirring fresh tensions between the ruling Congress and the BRS opposition.