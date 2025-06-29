Tension in Hyderabad: Police Heighten Security at Telangana Bhavan After Attack on Mahaa News TV Channel Office

Tension gripped Jubilee Hills on Saturday after unidentified persons attacked the office of Mahaa News TV channel, allegedly over reports linked to the ongoing phone tapping case involving a BRS leader.

The attack reportedly followed a protest by individuals claiming to be Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supporters, who accused the channel of airing false news targeting the party’s working president.

Protest Escalates into Clash

The group of protestors arrived at Mahaa TV’s office in the afternoon and staged a sit-in protest. However, the situation escalated when they claimed to have been assaulted by channel staff during the demonstration. The details of the confrontation remain under investigation.

Telangana Bhavan, Media Houses Under Tight Security

In response to the incident, Hyderabad police heightened security at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS party headquarters, as a precautionary measure.

Additional forces were also deployed outside other media offices in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills to prevent further disturbances.

Police Register Case, Probe Underway

Police reached the scene soon after the attack and have since registered a case. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses to identify the individuals involved in the incident.

This episode has sparked concerns over rising political tensions and the safety of media personnel in Hyderabad, especially in the wake of sensitive investigations like the phone tapping scandal.