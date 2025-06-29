Hyderabad: Birthday Parties and Box Cricket at Midnight? Meerpet Police Say No More, 120 Caught Roaming Late Night

In a special late-night operation, Meerpet Police under Rachakonda Commissionerate cracked down on individuals roaming the streets without valid reasons. The drive was conducted to curb unnecessary public movement during late hours and ensure public safety.

Public Advised to Stay Indoors Unless Urgent

CI Nagaraju of Meerpet Police Station urged citizens to avoid wandering on the roads post-midnight unless it’s an emergency. He specifically warned against birthday celebrations and late-night box cricket matches, which have been gaining popularity among youth in the area.

Over 120 Individuals Counseled

During the drive, the police stopped and counseled around 120 individuals who were found loitering without valid reasons after 1:00 AM. These individuals were educated about the importance of following safety norms and maintaining public order during night hours.

Strict Action Against Repeat Violations

Police warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone violating night-time regulations in the future. Officers DI Gouri Naidu and SI Rajasekhar were present during the operation, ensuring the drive was conducted smoothly.

This initiative comes as part of efforts to maintain law and order and reduce potential crimes or disturbances caused by late-night gatherings. Citizens are urged to cooperate with law enforcement and avoid unnecessary movement during odd hours.