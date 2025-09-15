KTR Urges BRS Cadre to Fight Strongly in Jubilee Hills By-Election

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday called upon the party cadre in the Jubilee Hills constituency to show their determination and ensure a victory in the upcoming by-election.

KTR held a meeting with the BRS cadre of the Vengalrao Nagar segment at Telangana Bhavan. He urged party workers to remind voters of the promises made by the Congress government that remained unfulfilled, while also highlighting the development and welfare initiatives implemented during KCR’s tenure.

Addressing the cadre, KTR recalled the struggles faced by the party in the past and encouraged them to fight fearlessly in the bypolls, just as PJR, KCR, and Gopinath had done. He also asserted that Congress is spreading propaganda that he might be arrested but stated that he was not afraid of such threats.

KTR criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stating that thousands of houses were demolished in the name of HYDRA and questioned whether it is fair to work against the poor under the Indiramma scheme. He urged voters to consider these actions before casting their votes.

The BRS working president also acknowledged the presence of Panchayats in the Vengalrao Nagar segment, emphasizing that the cadre should actively participate and remain alert during the elections. He assured party workers that they would receive full support in addressing challenges and ensuring the implementation of election promises.

KTR concluded by reminding the cadre that the pink flag represents the direction of the poor, and encouraged them not to be intimidated by lawsuits or political pressure. He assured the workers that the BRS leadership would stand by them throughout the campaign.