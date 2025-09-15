Telangana Govt Urges Private Colleges to Call Off Bandh, Assures Fee Reimbursement

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress government has voiced its displeasure over the bandh called by private engineering and professional educational institutions, despite what it describes as positive steps taken to clear pending fee reimbursement arrears.

Officials pointed out that the bandh comes at a sensitive time for students and urged managements to continue regular academic activities. The government emphasized that the future of thousands of students must not be jeopardized.

Also Read: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Orders Tender Process for Street Light Maintenance, Explores Solar Option

It is noteworthy that the Vigilance Commission, during the previous BRS regime under former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, had submitted a report on the quality and standards of engineering colleges. The current Congress government is said to be reviewing the report afresh to identify gaps and ensure reforms in the higher education sector.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and Minister Sridhar Babu have already held discussions on the issue. Sources indicate that the government may once again invite the managements of the institutions for talks to resolve the standoff amicably.

The government reiterated its commitment to clear arrears of fee reimbursement at the earliest, while also insisting that student interests remain the top priority.