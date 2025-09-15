Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Orders Tender Process for Street Light Maintenance, Explores Solar Option

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to immediately invite tenders from reputed companies for the maintenance of streetlights across the state.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with officials of the Municipal Administration, Panchayat Raj, and GHMC at the Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills on Monday. During the meeting, he issued several instructions related to improving the efficiency and monitoring of street lighting systems.

Revanth Reddy suggested exploring the feasibility of using solar energy to power streetlights and emphasized the need for third-party audits by reputed institutes such as IITs. He further instructed that all streetlights in Telangana should be connected to the Command-and-Control Centre, with AI-based monitoring conducted at regular intervals.

The Chief Minister also directed that the Gram Panchayats take over street light maintenance in villages, assigning responsibility for installation and upkeep to the Sarpanches. He ordered that a survey of street light poles be conducted at the MPDO level to streamline maintenance.

The meeting was attended by CM’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, CMO Principal Secretary Seshadri, CMO Secretary Manik Raj, Principal Secretary for Panchayat Raj, Municipal Secretary Sridevi, Core Urban Area Municipal Secretary Ilambarthi, GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan, and other senior officials.