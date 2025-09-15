Aarogyasri Crisis: Telangana Private Hospitals Halt Aarogyasri Services from Sept 16

Hyderabad: The Private Network Hospitals Association (PNHSA) on Monday announced that it will suspend Aarogyasri services across Telangana from midnight of September 16 due to non-payment of dues by the state government.

According to the association, nearly ₹1,400 crore in arrears are pending under the Aarogyasri scheme, severely affecting the functioning of private hospitals. “Hospitals are not in a position to run without funds. Despite repeated appeals, there has been no positive response from the government,” the association said in a statement.

Around 400 hospitals are reportedly on the pending bills list. Hospital managements alleged that payments have not been cleared for almost a year. They recalled that an ultimatum had been issued to the government on August 31, warning of service suspension. At that time, the state health minister intervened, held discussions with the finance minister, and assured hospitals that funds would be released. However, the promised payments have not been made so far.

The PNHSA further pointed out that this is not the first time services have been disrupted. In January this year, Aarogyasri services were also suspended due to similar payment delays.

With no relief in sight, the association said it had no option but to proceed with the strike and suspend services until dues are cleared.