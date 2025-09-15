Hyderabad

ABVP Stages Protest in Kukatpally Demanding Release of Fee Reimbursement Dues

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest at KPHB, Kukatpally, demanding the immediate release of pending scholarships and fee reimbursement funds by the state government.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf15 September 2025 - 15:05
ABVP Stages Protest in Kukatpally Demanding Release of Fee Reimbursement Dues
ABVP Stages Protest in Kukatpally Demanding Release of Fee Reimbursement Dues

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest at KPHB, Kukatpally, demanding the immediate release of pending scholarships and fee reimbursement funds by the state government. The demonstration was led by ABVP District Convener Gopal and KPHB Town Secretary Akash.

Speaking to the media, the leaders said that nearly ₹8,400 crore worth of fee reimbursement dues have been pending with the government, carried forward from the TRS regime to the present Congress government. They criticized the authorities for delaying payments, which has caused severe difficulties for students across Telangana.

Also Read: Hyderabad Rain Tragedy: Three Feared Drowned in Drains, Low-Lying Areas Submerged

The ABVP leaders urged the government to address the issue without further delay, emphasizing that thousands of students’ education and future are being affected due to the non-release of funds.

  • Byte: Gopal, ABVP Kukatpally District Convener
  • Byte: Akash, ABVP KPHB Town Secretary

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf15 September 2025 - 15:05
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button