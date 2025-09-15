ABVP Stages Protest in Kukatpally Demanding Release of Fee Reimbursement Dues

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest at KPHB, Kukatpally, demanding the immediate release of pending scholarships and fee reimbursement funds by the state government. The demonstration was led by ABVP District Convener Gopal and KPHB Town Secretary Akash.

Speaking to the media, the leaders said that nearly ₹8,400 crore worth of fee reimbursement dues have been pending with the government, carried forward from the TRS regime to the present Congress government. They criticized the authorities for delaying payments, which has caused severe difficulties for students across Telangana.

The ABVP leaders urged the government to address the issue without further delay, emphasizing that thousands of students’ education and future are being affected due to the non-release of funds.