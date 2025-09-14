Hyderabad Rain Tragedy: Three Feared Drowned in Drains, Low-Lying Areas Submerged

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad was battered by heavy rains on Sunday night, leading to flooding in several low-lying areas and leaving at least three people feared drowned.

According to reports, two youths from Mangor Basti were swept away while attempting to cross the Afzal Sagar drain in Mallepalli. Eyewitnesses said the two slipped on the drain’s bank and were carried away by the strong currents before help could reach them.

In a separate incident, a person went missing after falling into a drain in Vinoba Nagar, Mushirabad, and is feared drowned.

Local police, the Disaster Response Force (DRF), and fire department teams promptly arrived at the affected areas to carry out search operations for the missing individuals.

The Meteorological Department reported the heaviest rainfall in Shakpet, with 8 cm recorded, followed by significant rainfall in East Anand Bagh, Bandla Guda, and Lalpet.

The downpour led to severe waterlogging in several parts of the city, including Kushai Guda, Abids, Himmat Nagar, Toli Chowki, Nerdmet, and Ram Nagar, causing major disruptions in daily life and vehicular movement.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid venturing into flooded areas until the water recedes.