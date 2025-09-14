Tragedy Strikes in Afzal Sagar as Two Family Members Swept Away in Open Drain

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred on Saturday evening in the Afzal Sagar area under the Habibnagar Police Station limits after heavy rainfall lashed the city.

According to reports, a man named Rama slipped and fell into an open drain while trying to move household items inside to protect them from the rain. In a desperate attempt to rescue him, his son-in-law Arjun also fell into the same nala and was swept away by the gushing waters.

Both men went missing, triggering panic among local residents. Upon receiving information, Nampally MLA Majid Hussain rushed to the spot and reviewed the situation. Meanwhile, police teams, along with local residents, have launched a search operation to trace the missing men.

The heart-wrenching cries of Arjun’s children at the scene moved everyone present, underscoring the human toll of the city’s long-standing issue of uncovered and overflowing drains during rains.