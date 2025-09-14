Garbage Dumpers Beware! Hyderabad Imposes Strict Penalties with Sanitation Drive

Hyderabad: The people of Hyderabad continue to grapple with persistent civic issues such as traffic congestion, pollution, and waterlogging on roads during rains. Adding to the woes, poor garbage management has become a major concern across the city, affecting even upscale localities like Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, and Hi-Tech City.

In a bid to address this issue, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), along with the city police, has launched a special sanitation drive. Officials have warned that strict action will be taken against individuals caught dumping garbage on public roads and drains.

As part of this initiative, five people have already been arrested in the past two days for littering. They were chargesheeted, produced before court, and fined ₹1,000 each. Authorities said such cases are meant to serve as a warning to the public, making it clear that repeat offenders may face jail sentences of up to eight days in addition to monetary penalties.

Officials emphasized that garbage dumping not only tarnishes the city’s image but also poses severe environmental and health hazards. With stagnant sewage during the rainy season, mosquito breeding has increased, leading to a surge in vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya. Hospitals have reported a rise in patients suffering from these illnesses.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has criticized the government, accusing it of neglecting public health and failing to address the city’s sanitation woes. Residents too have expressed dissatisfaction, pointing out that littering continues unchecked in many areas.

Authorities have cautioned that penalties could be further tightened in the future. First-time offenders will face fines, while repeat violations could lead to jail terms. The GHMC urged citizens to cooperate in keeping Hyderabad clean and safe.