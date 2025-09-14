CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Jubilee Hills By-Election Strategy, Urges Congress Leaders to Focus on Development and Welfare

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and TPCC president Revanth Reddy has directed Congress leaders to intensify efforts for the party’s victory in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election, emphasizing development and welfare as the central themes of the campaign.

Revanth Reddy, who chaired a review meeting with senior party leaders and ministers on Sunday, said that the GHMC elections and bypolls are being closely monitored by the Congress high command. He stressed the need for grassroots-level campaigning and instructed leaders to prepare polling booth-wise action plans.

He told party cadres to assure people that the government would resolve local issues and to build confidence that only the Congress party can ensure the development of the Jubilee Hills constituency.

The Chief Minister also clarified that the AICC will finalize the candidate for Jubilee Hills, with the process already underway. He noted that several surveys indicate a favourable outcome for Congress, but cautioned leaders not to be complacent.

“The BRS will campaign with a sympathetic agenda, but our focus must be on development and welfare programmes. We must explain to the people that the so-called development claimed by the previous BRS government in Hyderabad is hollow, while our vision is practical and people-oriented,” he said.

Revanth Reddy urged ministers and senior leaders to work in coordination and assured that he would personally take regular updates on their performance and the ground situation. He emphasized that the by-election should be used as an opportunity to strengthen the Congress base in Greater Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the selection of candidates will remain with the party’s national leadership but added that it is the responsibility of state leaders to ensure a decisive Congress win in Jubilee Hills.