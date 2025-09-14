Hyderabad Celebrates Milad-un-Nabi with Enthusiasm — But Youth Performing Bike Stunts, Is This the Right Way to Celebrate?

Hyderabad: The city witnessed grand celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi ﷺ this year, with the same fervor and enthusiasm as every year. Processions were taken out by youth in several localities, including Charminar, Shah Ali Banda, Moghalpura, Khilwat, Nampally, and Mehdipatnam. Streets were filled with chants and flags, creating a vibrant atmosphere across the city.

However, alongside the celebrations, public inconvenience was also widely reported. Many youngsters were seen performing dangerous bike stunts, with three to four persons riding on a single motorcycle. Some even rode on one wheel or performed risky moves by placing both feet on one side of the bike.

On the day before the Milad juloos and on the day of celebration, in certain areas, DJs and loudspeakers played naats accompanied by music, while groups of youngsters were seen dancing in the middle of the roads. At Shah Ali Banda crossroads, a group of youth carrying flags climbed onto a passing RTC bus and shouted slogans, disrupting traffic flow.



On the positive side, several local youth and residents marked the occasion through acts of service. In many places, people distributed cold water and sherbet to passersby, reflecting the spirit of hospitality and care.

Religious scholars, however, have repeatedly urged the youth to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi ﷺ in accordance with Islamic teachings. They stressed that gatherings of naat recitation, durood o salam, feeding the poor, and acts of charity truly reflect the essence of the day. Clerics have also cautioned that dancing, playing loud music, creating noise, or performing stunts that endanger lives and inconvenience the public are against the values of Islam, which is a religion of peace and safety.

The situation highlights the need for serious reflection on how the younger generation observes the day, to ensure that Eid Milad-un-Nabi ﷺ is commemorated with dignity and in line with religious principles.