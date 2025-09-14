Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad, Roads Flooded and Traffic Comes to a Standstill

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday evening, bringing the city to a halt with waterlogging and severe traffic congestion reported across major roads.

Areas including Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Musheerabad, Tarnaka, Lakdikapool, and Kacheguda were among the worst affected. What began as a bright and sunny afternoon quickly turned into chaos as heavy downpour inundated roads, leaving commuters stranded for hours. Two-wheeler riders particularly struggled, navigating through knee-deep water under several flyovers.

Also Read: Hyderabad Horror: Father Kills Three-Year-Old Son, Throws Body into Musi River

In response to the situation, teams from HYDRA, GHMC, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed across the city to clear waterlogged areas and assist in rescue operations. Municipal authorities urged citizens not to open manholes during the rains, warning of the risks it poses to public safety.

GHMC officials also initiated emergency measures, including clearing blocked drains and manholes, to facilitate the outflow of rainwater. Despite their efforts, several key stretches remained submerged, disrupting traffic movement well into the night.

Meanwhile, the Revanth Reddy government has placed the city administration on high alert. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure all necessary precautions are taken so that people do not face major inconvenience.

With more rains forecast, authorities are keeping a close watch on vulnerable zones and have appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.