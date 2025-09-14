Hyderabad

Hyderabad Horror: Father Kills Three-Year-Old Son, Throws Body into Musi River

In a deeply disturbing incident, a man killed his three-year-old son and dumped the body in the Musi River, leaving the community in shock and grief.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf14 September 2025 - 19:52
Hyderabad: In a deeply disturbing incident, a man killed his three-year-old son and dumped the body in the Musi River, leaving the community in shock and grief.

The victim, Anas, lived with his family in Bandlaguda near Chandayana Gutta. His father, Mohammad Akbar, initially filed a complaint at the Bandlaguda police station, reporting that his son had been missing for three days.

However, during police investigation, startling revelations emerged. Authorities discovered that Akbar himself had strangled his son to death and later disposed of the body in the Musi River. He admitted to the crime, citing the child’s prolonged health issues and his inability to bear the mounting medical expenses as the reason behind the act.

Following the incident, Bandlaguda police launched an operation to retrieve the body from the river. A case has been registered against Akbar for murder and destruction of evidence. Investigations are still underway.

The shocking tragedy has sent waves of grief and disbelief across the locality, with residents condemning the act and expressing deep sorrow over the fate of the innocent child.

Tags
