“Are 26 Innocent Lives Cheaper Than Cricket Billions? — Owaisi Slams BJP Govt Over Pakistan Match”

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, questioning its decision to allow India’s cricket team to play against Pakistan despite the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking at a public program on Sunday, Owaisi recalled the chilling incident where 26 innocent civilians were gunned down by terrorists simply after being asked their religion. He asked:

“Are the lives of 26 citizens less valuable than the billions of rupees earned from one cricket match with Pakistan?”

Targeting BJP leaders, Owaisi said:

“I ask the Chief Ministers of Assam and Uttar Pradesh, and other BJP leaders — do you not have the authority to reject playing cricket with Pakistan after such a massacre?”

He further took a direct swipe at the Prime Minister, reminding him of his past statements:

“The same Prime Minister once said blood and water cannot flow together, that terrorism and talks cannot go hand in hand. But today, the same government allows cricket with Pakistan.”

Highlighting the financial aspect, Owaisi alleged:

“BCCI earns ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 crores from just one match. But can these thousands of crores ever justify the loss of 26 precious lives?”

Concluding his speech, Owaisi expressed solidarity with the victims’ families:

“We stood with them yesterday, we stand with them today, and we will continue to stand with them tomorrow.”

His remarks have gone viral on social media, sparking heated debates across the country — What does the government value more: human lives or the billions from cricket?