Big Shift Alert: Telangana Passport Offices to Operate from New Locations Starting Sept 16

Hyderabad: In a major move to tackle the surging demand for passports across Telangana, authorities have decided to relocate several Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) to larger and better-equipped premises. The decision comes as the number of applications continues to rise, leaving existing centers overcrowded with insufficient counters and limited space.

Officials said the shift aims to provide faster, smoother services and ensure that applicants no longer face difficulties due to lack of infrastructure.

According to the announcement, the Ameerpet Passport Seva Kendra will be relocated to the MBBS Metro Station complex starting September 16, while the Toli Chowki center will move to the Siri Building in Raidurgam on the same day. Both facilities will begin offering services immediately after the shift.

In addition, the Karimnagar Passport Seva Kendra will also be moved to the Fortune Mall at Sainagar and will start functioning from September 16 as well.

Officials assured that these upgraded centers, with expanded counters and modern amenities, will drastically reduce waiting times and improve the overall experience for passport applicants across the state.