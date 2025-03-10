Kunal Kemmu Wins Best Directorial Debut at IIFA for “Madgaon Express”

Actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu has won the Best Directorial Debut award for his film Madgaon Express at the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. The achievement marks a significant milestone in his career, and Kunal shared his gratitude with fans and industry colleagues on social media.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Kunal expressed his appreciation for everyone who believed in him, writing: “Aaila, IIFA!! Mae abhi bhi debut kar raha hoon. Thank you so much @iifa for this honour (best directorial debut) for Madgaon Express.” He dedicated the award to the people who supported him throughout his journey, including fans, his team, and his family.

Kunal Kemmu Thanks Cast and Crew for Their Faith and Support

Kunal also took the opportunity to thank those who helped bring Madgaon Express to life. He expressed gratitude to the producers and crew of the film, including Excel Movies, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Vishal R.R., for believing in his vision as a director. He also extended his thanks to the actors, including Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, for their incredible performances.

He wrote, “Thank you @divyenndu @pratikgandhiofficial @avinashtiwary15 @norafatehi @upendralimaye @chhaya.kadam.75 @remodsouza and every single actor in the film for having faith in me and surrendering yourself as an actor to my vision.”

Kunal Kemmu’s Heartfelt Message to Family and Fans

In his post, Kunal also thanked his family for being his “forever cheerleaders and support system.” He expressed his appreciation for his sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan’s congratulatory message, where she wrote, “So so well deserved Mubarak ho …actor bhi Kamaal only.”

Kunal further acknowledged the creators on social media and YouTube who supported the film, as well as the press and media for covering and appreciating Madgaon Express. He promised to take feedback and criticism constructively and work harder to do even better in the future.

“Madgaon Express” – A Dark Comedy Success

Released in 2024, Madgaon Express is a dark comedy film written and directed by Kunal Kemmu. The film features an ensemble cast including Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, and Upendra Limaye. Kunal’s directorial debut has been well-received by audiences, with many praising his unique storytelling style and vision.

Kunal’s win at IIFA solidifies his position as a talented filmmaker, and fans are excited to see what’s next for him in the world of cinema.