Madhuri Dixit Talks About Her Upcoming OTT Series ‘Mrs. Deshpande’ at IIFA 2025

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene, who was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, recently shared exciting details about her upcoming OTT series Mrs. Deshpande at the ongoing International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in Jaipur.

The actress, accompanied by her husband Shriram Madhav Nene, graced the Green Carpet, where she briefly interacted with the media. Madhuri looked stunning in a floor-sweeping black gown with puffed sleeves, while her husband sported a classic black suit.

Madhuri Dixit’s Upcoming Role in ‘Mrs. Deshpande’

During her interaction with the press, Madhuri revealed her excitement about taking on her new role in Mrs. Deshpande, a psychological thriller. She explained, “There’s no conscious effort as such, but the role came my way, and I thought it’s something I would love to do because it explores a different part of me, and I’m looking forward to it.” The show will feature Madhuri as a serial killer, marking a significant shift from her previous roles.

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Mrs. Deshpande is a remake of a popular French series and will see Madhuri essay a dark and complex character, adding a new dimension to her illustrious career.

Madhuri Dixit on OTT and Content Creation

Madhuri also spoke about the increasing influence of the OTT platform, especially in terms of content creation. She highlighted how OTT platforms have provided creators with the freedom to tell stories in their unique ways. “It’s wonderful to be here at the IIFA. The medium of OTT has given freedom to the creators to create what they want and to tell a story they want to tell in their own way. This has given rise to so much talent. We have been exposed to stories from all over the world, and people from abroad get to see our films and series content,” said Madhuri, acknowledging the global reach of OTT.

Kriti Sanon’s IIFA Digital Award Win

At the same event, actress Kriti Sanon’s Netflix film Do Patti, where she played dual roles, won her the IIFA Digital Award for Performance in a Leading Role, Female (Film). The recognition was a testament to her remarkable acting skills.