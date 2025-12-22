‘Lack capacity to resolve leadership tussle in Karnataka’: BJP ridicules Congress, Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru: Amid the leadership tussle in Karnataka, the BJP has ridiculed the Congress high command and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying they lack the capacity to resolve it. The Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, R. Ashoka, stated on Monday, “On one hand, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is repeatedly asserting that he will continue as CM as long as the party high command wishes, while Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar claims that an agreement has already been reached with the high command.

However, the Congress high command claims that it is conveniently distancing itself by saying that this confusion has been created at the state level and that the leaders themselves should resolve it, Ashoka noted. “I had said earlier that the Congress high command and Rahul Gandhi lack the capacity to resolve the problems that have emerged within the Karnataka Congress. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s helpless remarks have now proved that what I said was true,” the BJP leader said. Karnataka is being forced to stagnate without development due to the power struggle between the two leaders over their chairs,” Ashoka stated.

Recently, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared on the floor of the House that he would complete his tenure. At the same time, Shivakumar maintained that there is a pact, to which he, CM Siddaramaiah and the Congress leadership have agreed. The activities within the Congress camp are likely to intensify as Deputy CM Shivakumar will be visiting Delhi this week. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to be invited to the Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled on December 27. Even as Shivakumar was maintaining that he would be visiting Delhi to discuss the river interlinking project, he was trying to meet Rahul Gandhi, according to sources.