Ladakh Hot Springs to Open for Battlefield Tourism from June 15

Ladakh’s Hot Springs, located in the Galwan Valley near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, will be officially opened to tourists from June 15, 2025.

This initiative aims to promote battlefield tourism and commemorate the bravery of Indian soldiers who fought in the Galwan clash of June 2020.

The Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with the Indian Army and the Union Territory administration of Ladakh, has been working to develop the necessary infrastructure to facilitate tourism in this historic region.

A Tribute to the Galwan Martyrs

June 15, 2025, marks the fifth anniversary of the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. During the conflict, India lost 20 soldiers, while China reportedly suffered 42 casualties. As a tribute to the fallen heroes, Ladakh’s Hot Springs area will be opened to visitors, allowing them to witness the historical battleground and pay their respects at the proposed war memorials.

Development of Battlefield Tourism Infrastructure

To enhance the visitor experience, significant infrastructure developments are underway. Officials have confirmed that key facilities are being built to accommodate tourists, including:

Tourist Access and Safety Protocols: Previously restricted even for locals, the Galwan Valley region will now be accessible to domestic travelers. Visitors will be required to follow safety protocols, including coordination with Army units for clearance.

Previously restricted even for locals, the Galwan Valley region will now be accessible to domestic travelers. Visitors will be required to follow safety protocols, including coordination with Army units for clearance. War Memorial and Museum: A dedicated museum is being developed in Galwan to highlight the history and significance of the 2020 conflict. This museum will house artifacts, historical narratives, and multimedia exhibits.

A dedicated museum is being developed in Galwan to highlight the history and significance of the 2020 conflict. This museum will house artifacts, historical narratives, and multimedia exhibits. Tourist Facilities: Two major infrastructure sites are being planned: The first site, located 5 km from Durbuk, will feature a cafeteria, a souvenir shop, and accommodations for around 30 people. The second site, located 12 km from Durbuk, will serve as another tourist access point.

Two major infrastructure sites are being planned: Border and Rural Tourism Promotion: By integrating battlefield tourism with Ladakh’s natural attractions, such as Pangong Lake, authorities expect a surge in tourism, providing economic benefits to local communities.

Boosting Ladakh’s Tourism Industry

Ladakh is already a popular destination known for its breathtaking landscapes, adventure tourism, and cultural heritage. The addition of battlefield tourism in Galwan is expected to:

Enhance awareness of India’s military history and sacrifices.

Promote local businesses, including transport, hospitality, and handicrafts.

Attract adventure tourists interested in high-altitude explorations.

Foster a sense of patriotism and national pride among visitors.

Recce and Strategic Planning

On January 19, 2025, a 10-member team from tourism-related organizations, including ALTOA, Taxi Union, Tempo Union, and Bike Union, conducted a recce of the Galwan area. This assessment, organized by the GOC Kharu Division, evaluated the feasibility of opening the area to domestic tourists.

Acclimatization and Safety Measures

Given the high-altitude location of Galwan Valley, visitors will be required to undergo proper acclimatization. Special measures will be taken to ensure tourist safety, including: