South Korean Police Raid Gimhae International Airport Over Air Busan Plane Fire

Busan: South Korean police have raided Gimhae International Airport in Busan following a fire on an Air Busan plane that occurred last week. Investigators from the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency are gathering evidence, including surveillance footage from the time of the fire, which broke out on January 28, shortly before the plane was set to depart for Hong Kong.

Air Busan Plane Fire and Evacuation

The Air Busan aircraft, which was carrying 176 passengers and crew, was scheduled to take off from Gimhae International Airport when the fire occurred. Thankfully, all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated, though seven individuals sustained minor injuries. The fire occurred just before departure, prompting a swift response from airport personnel and emergency services.

Investigation Underway into Cause of Fire

A joint investigation by South Korea’s transportation ministry and a French agency responsible for civil aviation technical investigations has been launched to determine the cause of the fire. Police officials stated that it will take several days to receive documents from the airport, given the large volume of material, and even more time to analyze the evidence.

Earlier this week, police also raided Air Busan’s headquarters, securing flight operation data and passenger lists. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to understand what led to the incident.

Recent Aviation Incidents Raise Safety Concerns

The fire on the Air Busan flight comes just weeks after South Korea experienced its deadliest aviation disaster in recent history. On December 29, a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800, en route from Thailand to Muan, crashed and exploded after slamming into a concrete barrier, resulting in the deaths of 179 people.

In the aftermath of the crash, investigators found duck blood and feathers in both of the plane’s engines, although the exact cause of the incident has yet to be determined. This tragedy has raised broader concerns about aviation safety in the country.

Growing Concerns Over Lithium-Ion Battery Safety in Air Travel

In addition to recent aviation incidents, there is increasing concern over the role of lithium-ion batteries in air travel safety. Devices like power banks, cell phones, laptops, and e-cigarettes are raising alarms due to their potential to cause fires. According to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), there were 78 recorded incidents involving lithium battery-related fires, smoke, or extreme heat in 2024 alone—more than double the number reported in 2016.

The rising frequency of these incidents underscores the urgent need for stricter regulations and safety measures in the airline industry to prevent potential disasters and ensure the safety of passengers and crew.