Amazon Announces Three New Renewable Energy Projects in India

Kolkata: Amazon has unveiled plans to invest in three new wind energy projects across India, furthering its commitment to the country’s clean energy transition. With this addition, Amazon now supports 53 solar and wind projects in India, contributing over four million megawatt hours (MWh) of carbon-free energy to the national grid. This energy is expected to power more than 1.3 million homes, supporting India’s renewable energy goals.

Amazon’s Renewable Energy Investments in India

The new wind energy projects announced by Amazon include three significant wind farms: CleanMax Koppal (100 MW) in Karnataka, BluPine Solapur (99 MW) in Maharashtra, and JSW Energy Dharapuram (180 MW) in Tamil Nadu. These projects are expected to provide a substantial boost to India’s renewable energy capacity while creating employment opportunities in local communities during construction.

In total, Amazon has facilitated the installation of nine utility-scale solar and wind farms across the country, in addition to onsite solar arrays on 44 local buildings that host Amazon operations. These combined efforts aim to support India’s clean energy ambitions while contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.

Support from Indian Government Officials

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Electronics & Information Technology, emphasized India’s growing role as a global leader in the clean energy transition. He stated, “Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is rapidly emerging as a global leader in the clean energy transition. Investments from companies like Amazon are accelerating this progress.”

Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, welcomed Amazon’s ongoing commitment to India’s renewable energy sector, adding, “Investments in wind and solar projects are crucial for achieving our renewable energy targets and ensuring energy security. These projects will not only contribute to a cleaner environment but also generate employment and foster economic growth in local communities.”

Amazon’s Commitment to Net Zero Carbon Emissions

Avinash Shekhar, Head of APJC Energy and Water Strategy at AWS, reaffirmed Amazon’s dedication to the global clean energy transition. “As the top corporate purchaser of solar and wind since 2020, we’ve invested in more than 600 solar and wind projects globally, including more than 50 in India, which is part of our Climate Pledge commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions across our operations by 2040,” he stated.

These new investments highlight Amazon’s ongoing efforts to contribute to India’s renewable energy targets and provide cleaner energy solutions that align with the country’s ambitious climate and sustainability goals.

Boosting Local Communities and Renewable Energy Goals

The new projects are expected to generate numerous jobs during the construction phase and support economic growth in their respective regions. As India continues to focus on increasing its renewable energy capacity, Amazon’s continued investment in wind and solar power is helping the country move closer to achieving its renewable energy targets.