Landslide in Sikkim’s Lachen Kills 3 Army Personnel, 6 Still Missing

A massive landslide, triggered by relentless rainfall, struck an Indian Army camp at Chaten in Lachen district of Sikkim on the evening of June 1, leading to the death of three personnel and leaving six others missing. The tragic incident occurred around 7:00 PM, amid worsening weather conditions in the region.

Army Launches Immediate Rescue Operation

The Indian Army responded swiftly to the disaster, launching rescue operations under extreme terrain and adverse weather conditions. According to the official statement, four personnel were rescued with minor injuries, and teams are working around the clock to locate the missing individuals.

The three deceased have been identified as:

Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh

Lance Naik Munish Thakur

Porter Abhishek Lakhada

Teesta River Overflowing, Infrastructure Severely Damaged

The landslide follows days of torrential rain and a suspected cloudburst between May 30 and 31, which has wreaked havoc across Sikkim. Multiple roads and bridges have been damaged, with the Teesta River dangerously overflowing, further complicating rescue efforts.

Tourists Evacuated as Roads Begin to Reopen

On Monday, the Chungthang–Phidang road in Mangan district was reopened by the Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, allowing for the safe evacuation of hundreds of stranded tourists in Lachen and Lachung. Authorities report that more than 1,000 tourists were stuck in the area, with evacuation now underway.

Separate Rescue for Missing Tourists Continues

In a separate incident, a rescue operation is still ongoing for nine tourists who went missing after their vehicle plunged into the Teesta River on the night of May 29. Their fate remains unknown as teams continue their search along the turbulent riverbanks.

IMD Forecast Warns of More Rain Ahead

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in the northeast region on June 5, with no major relief expected in temperatures. This poses further challenges for ongoing rescue and relief operations in Sikkim.

As the state continues to grapple with weather-induced disasters, authorities remain on high alert, and both military and civilian teams are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of those affected.