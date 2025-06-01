India’s Criminal Justice System Enters New Era: Amit Shah Inaugurates Forensic Lab in Kolkata

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that India’s criminal justice system is undergoing a transformative shift towards a more secure, transparent, and evidence-based model. His remarks came during a two-day visit to West Bengal, where he inaugurated the new building of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Rajarhat, Kolkata.

Amit Shah: “Forensic Science Will Be Backbone of Criminal Justice System”

While addressing the gathering, Shah stated,

“The Indian government is creating a secure, transparent and evidence-based criminal justice system. It is necessary that those who stop crime should be two steps ahead of the criminals. Our criminal justice system is entering a new era.”

He highlighted the essential role of forensic science in modern law enforcement and the need to continuously advance in this area to combat evolving criminal activities.

New Criminal Laws Backed by Forensic Infrastructure

Shah underscored the foresight of the central government in establishing the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in 2020, even before the introduction of three significant criminal laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

“We have already created a framework of trained human resources. I believe these students will play a vital role in strengthening law and order,” Shah said.

Expansion of Forensic Institutions Across India

The Union Minister revealed that the government has approved 16 NFSU campuses, of which eight are already operational, and eight more are in progress. He also stated that efforts are being made to establish forensic vans in every district of the country.

“Many states have expanded their forensic labs with our help,” Shah noted.

Justice for the Poor Is a Top Priority

Amit Shah emphasized that the goal of these developments is to ensure timely justice, especially for the underprivileged.

“Our duty is to ensure that every poor person can get justice as soon as possible. We want to build an environment where people trust the law and order system of the country,” he said.

Visit Comes Amid Continued Focus on Bengal

Shah’s visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent tour of North Bengal, indicating the central government’s sustained engagement with the state. The back-to-back visits of top leaders reflect the importance being placed on infrastructure, justice reform, and development in West Bengal.